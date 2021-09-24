Our golf expert has some Ryder Cup betting tips for Day 1. Plus, find out how to claim an exclusive offer at William Hill in time for tee-off.

Bet on the Ryder Cup Top Overall Points Scorer and get £5 for each point he wins (all 3 days) at William Hill.

Day 1 of the 2021 Ryder Cup – Team Europe vs Team USA

Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA

Friday, September 24

Tee off scheduled for 13:00 BST

Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Golf

This article details three Ryder Cup betting tips for Round 1 (foursomes). Plus, sportslens readers are eligible to claim an exclusive Top Overall Points Scorer promotion at William Hill, which is detailed further down the page. Read on to find out more:

1.Ryder Cup Betting Tips: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia to beat Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth in Day 1 Foursomes

Justin Thomas was ranked 169th in driving accuracy last season, 11 places ahead of US teammate Jordan Spieth who was ranked 180th. By comparison, the European team’s Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were 61st and 93rd.

Coupled with the fact that Jon Rahm is the world’s No.1 ranked golfer in 2021, and that Garcia is 10-4-3 in Ryder Cup foursomes, the statistically superior ability of team Europe to hit the fairway could play a huge factor in this tie.

William Hill is offering odds of 6/5 on Team Europe to win this opening match up, meaning a £10 bet could pay out £22.

Get 6/5 odds on Rahm/Garcia to beat Spieth/Thomas at William Hill

2. Ryder Cup Betting Tips: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to beat Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter in Foursomes

It’s not that the pairing of McIlroy and Poulter is a bad one. This will be the fifth time that fans have seen them in action together at the Ryder Cup, and they’re 2.5 points up overall.

The problem for Team Europe here is that, on current form, Cantlay and Schauffele are two of the world’s very best players, ranked 4th and 5th respectively.

This is easily Team US’s strongest pairing in the foursomes, and we feel it’s likely they get a result to close out the Day 1 action.

William Hill is broadcasting odds of 10/9 on the above, meaning a £10 wager pays out £19.

Get 10/9 odds on Cantlay/Schaufelle to beat McIllroy/Poulter at William Hill

3. Ryder Cup Betting Tips: One of Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas to hit the fairway with the opening tee shot

We did mention earlier that Spieth and Thomas are some way behind Rahm and Garcia in terms of driving accuracy. But both of the Americans hit the fairway more often than not and, with an expectant crowd on their side, it seems likely that whichever one of this pair steps up to take the first shot of the tournament hits the fairway.

William Hill has odds of 1/2 on this, so a £10 wager would pay out £15.

Get 1/2 odds on Spieth or Thomas to hit the fairway with the opening tee shot of the Ryder Cup at William Hill

Ryder Cup Betting Tips: Get £5 each time your selected player wins a point with William Hill

William Hill is also offering several Ryder Cup promotions for the weekend’s golf, including a Ryder Cup Top Combined Points Scorer offer. Taking advantage of this exclusive promotion rewards you with £5 in free bets each time your selected player wins a point.

To claim this offer, just place a £10 win (£5 each way bet) on the player you think will score the most points at the Ryder Cup over the course of the tournament (that’s Europe or America). William Hill will then award you with £5 in bet credits each time your player wins a point.

In order to claim this exclusive Ryder Cup offer, follow these steps: