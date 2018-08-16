Davy Klaassen believes that he was correct to leave Everton

Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen believes that he made the correct decision in leaving Everton during the summer transfer window.
The Dutch international left the Toffees to join German club Werder Bremen in a £12m million deal last month, as reported by The Guardian.
Klaassen was brought to Everton last summer by former Toffees manager Ronald Koeman.
There was heavy expectations on him, especially after he led Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam to the final of the Europa League during the season before.
The 25-year-old clearly struggled to adapt to life in England last season.
He went on to make just several appearances in the Premier League last season and 16 in all competitions.
The transfer was best for club and player.
From an Everton perspective, it allows a player who clearly did not apart to life within to leave and intensifies competition for first-team places.
For Klaassen, he now gets a new lease on life and to start enjoying football again.
Klaassen told German source BILD: “With Werder I found the right club. There are some who think it is a step backwards. But not for me,”
“For me it is crucial that I play. That the style of play suits me. That is the case.
“Werder is still a great club, even if the past few years did not always go well.”