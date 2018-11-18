Davies says Sissoko ‘deserves all the plaudits’

Ben Davies was full of praise for Moussa Sissoko, saying the Tottenham midfielder “deserves all the plaudits he’s getting” for his recent upturn in form. Sissoko has impressed in recent weeks, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet after looking set for the exit door previously, and Davies hailed the midfielder’s hard work for turning things around at Spurs.
He said to Tottenham Hotspur’s official website: “A lot of his work goes unrecognised but for us, as a team, that work is invaluable…he deserves all the plaudits he’s getting”. The French international has made 91 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since his 2016-move from Newcastle United, scoring and creating 12 goals. Sissoko was out of the side earlier in the season but has featured in each of Tottenham’s last five league outings.
The midfielder has missed just six minutes of top-flight football from a possible 450 in recent weeks and has been praised by supporters and manager Mauricio Pochettino. Sissoko was linked with a move away from White Hart Lane earlier in 2018, but there will be no talk of an exit now. If Mousa Dembele’s future is uncertain at Spurs, Sissoko could well be a makeshift replacement.
He’s worked hard to earn a regular starting place under Mauricio Pochettino and could remain an important player throughout the rest of the campaign.
Stats from Transfermarkt.