Davie Provan urges Celtic to move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle

Celtic have signed Poland under-21 international striker Patryk Klimala as manager Neil Lennon looks to boost his attack for the second half of the season.
Rangers have emerged as a huge threat to the Hoops’ ten-in-a-row dreams, and how both sides fare in the January transfer window could have a massive say on who wins the Scottish Premiership title this term.
While Klimala is expected to help provide quality cover for Odsonne Edouard, Sky Sports pundit Davie Provan believes this isn’t the time for Celtic to be gambling on youngsters, and he has urged them to go after Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.
“Given how tight the Premiership is just now, I’m guessing Lenny would have asked Nick Hammond to find him a striker who has nothing to prove, someone whose numbers have consistently stacked up,” Provan told The Scottish Sun.
“In the same way Jermain Defoe has done the business for Rangers, there are strikers in England who would do Celts a turn in the short term.
“Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle is one of them. Recently linked with a move to Ibrox, Gayle scored 23 goals on loan at West Brom last season. Now bombed out by Toon boss Steve Bruce, he’d surely fancy a shift in Glasgow.”
The English striker has found playing minutes hard to come by at Saint James’ Park, featuring in just nine Premier League games this term.
While he could be a fine addition to Celtic’s striking force, Gayle’s £40,000-a-week wages would prove to be a stumbling block to a Parkhead move.
Newcastle reportedly value the 29-year-old around £20 million, and the Hoops won’t be looking to spend even half of it on a striker approaching the twilight of his career.
Provan have also recommended West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin and Brighton’s Glenn Murray, and while the duo are also currently surplus to requirements at their clubs, one of them could help Celtic land a ninth consecutive title if brought to Parkhead.