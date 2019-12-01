Davie Provan says it’s unacceptable that Celtic have settled on being a Europa League club

Celtic have topped their Europa League group with a game to spare, winning four and drawing one of their opening five games.
The Hoops already secured qualification for the last-32 with two games to spare and have been brilliant in Europe this term without a doubt.
The Scottish Premiership giants have avoided defeat in each of their first five group stage games to a European campaign for the first time ever, winning four consecutive games in major European competitions (excluding qualifiers) for the first time since November 2002.
Despite Celtic’s impressive run in the Europa League this season, Sky Sports pundit and former Hoops winger Davie Provan isn’t happy with the board, slamming them for settling on being a Europa League club.
“Bottom line is if Celtic still aspire to compete in Europe, it has to be in the Champions League,” Provan told The Scottish Sun.
“But their recent record in that competition suggests the board have raised the white flag.
“Directors have settled on being a Europa League club. For a board that milks Celtic’s European heritage, that’s unacceptable.”
Celtic last played in the Champions League two seasons ago, failing to advance beyond the third qualifying round since.
The Hoops were dumped out by CFR Cluj this season, while AEK Athens prevented them from reaching the play-offs in 2018-19.
Winning the Europa League this season will spare them the stress of going through the Champions League qualifying rounds next season, but Celtic aren’t amongst the favourites despite their impressive start.
Without a doubt, the board needs to strengthen the squad if they are to successfully navigate the hurdles and return to Europe’s elite competition next term.
That’s where Celtic belong, but it remains to be seen if the club directors will back them to start competing at that level again.