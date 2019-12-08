Davie Provan isn’t convinced Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have got the same mental strength Neil Lennon’s Celtic have ahead of Scottish League Cup final

Rangers will attempt to end Celtic’s domestic dominance today when both teams clash at Hampden Park for the Scottish League Cup prize, and a fiercely-contested game is anticipated.
Steven Gerrard’s men are yet to win a major silverware since 2011, and they have a big chance to today.
Neil Lennon wouldn’t want Celtic’s absolute reign to end during his time, and he will definitely be pulling out all the stops to ensure his side wins.
Sky Sports pundit and former Hoops forward Davie Provan is backing the Parkhead outfit, citing the Rangers’ lack of the much-needed mental strength as a key reason why they have a slim chance of victory.
“For all the improvement we can see in Steven Gerrard’s team, I’m just not convinced that they’ve got the same mental strength Celtic have. At Pittodrie on Wednesday night, Rangers should have had the game won after half an hour but dropped two points instead,” Provan told The Scottish Sun.
“Meanwhile, Celtic were digging out another last-minute winner against Hamilton that saw them go clear at the top of the table.
“You can’t put that down to luck when it happens so often. Gers have still to prove that they can match Celts’ mentality. Are they mentally strong enough when the heat is on?”
As Provan also pointed out, today’s result will have a huge psychological say on the Scottish Premiership title race.
A win for Rangers will no doubt boost their morale going forward this campaign, while failure to stop Celtic will only serve to remind them of their status as second-fiddle.
While the Hoops are favourites, it’s not a game anyone can predict, and Provan is right when he claims it “will be settled by what the teams have in their heads as much as their legs.”
Gerrard’s Light Blues have to win the mental and individual battles to beat Celtic – it’s their only chance.