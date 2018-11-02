Davie Hay believes Celtic are unstoppable now

Celtic have been in fine form in the recent games and former player Davie Hay reckons that they are unstoppable now.
Brendan Rodgers’ men started the season slowly and they crashed out of the Champions League as a result of that. However, it seems that the Scottish champions have got their swagger back.
Celtic have scored 18 goals in their last five matches and they are firmly back in the title race. On current form, they should be able to retain the league title this season.
Davie Hay wrote in his column with Evening Times that Celtic look formidable in attack and now they have organised the back four as well. These two improvements will make them unstoppable according to Hay.
It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this level of performance over the coming months.
On paper, Celtic are the best team in the country and they should be able to retain the league title with ease.
The likes of Rangers are faltering in the domestic competitions and that should make Celtic’s job easier as well.