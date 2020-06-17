David Unsworth comments on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton Under-23 manager David Unsworth has raved about Dominic Calvert-Lewin to The Times.

Unsworth has said that he has been stunned by how much the 23-year-old forward has “grown and bulked up”.





The Everton Under-23 boss believes that the the central defenders in the Premier League will struggle against the Englishman in the final games of the season.

Unsworth told The Times: “I walked past Dominic Calvert-Lewin the other day and I was like, ‘oh my god!’

“He has grown and bulked up. God help centre halves in the Premier League when the games kick-off again.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Calvert-Lewin has made 22 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 19 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Growing

There have been doubts on Calvert-Lewin’s ability to score goals on a regular basis, but the 23-year-old is showing this season that he does have the calibre to do just that.

The forward is developing well under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and perhaps he will become a player who can score 20 to 25 goals a season in the Premier League in next one or two years.

Everton are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 29 matches and are in the running for the European places.