David Turnbull posts message on Twitter after joining Celtic

Scottish champions Celtic have confirmed the signing of Motherwell playmaker David Turnbull today.

The Hoops were close to signing him last summer. They had even agreed a fee for him, while personal terms with the player were also sorted out.





However, a knee injury scuppered his move to Celtic Park. In fact, it forced him to miss the rest of the campaign.

After weeks of negotiation, Turnbull has finally secured his dream move to Celtic. He has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Absolute buzzing sign with @CelticFC been a crazy year for me but all worth it at the end! Can’t wait to meet everyone and get out there and get started!💚 https://t.co/hfMw31U5mQ — David Turnbull (@10DavidTurnbull) August 27, 2020

The highly-rated midfielder was also targeted by Premier League outfit Newcastle but in the end, Celtic won the race for his signature.

Celtic have announced a four-year deal for Turnbull.

He has become Neil Lennon’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham and goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the fee, which is undisclosed, is a club-record for a player sold by Motherwell.

The 21-year-old was simply outstanding in the 2018-19 season, racking up 16 goals and seven assists for Motherwell.

