David Turnbull comments on Jake Hastie amid Rangers interest

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing the highly rated Jack Hastie to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has admitted that he will try to convince his teammate to reject a move to Ibrox, as he wants him to continue at his present club.
He added that he has been winding him up on the constant transfer speculation surrounding his future.
Hastie has been in superb form for Motherwell since returning from a loan spell at Alloa. The 19-year-old has scored six goals in all competitions, including one in the 3-0 win at the weekend.
There have been a host of clubs including Leeds United are interested in signing Hastie whose contract is set to expire in the summer.
Rangers are heavily interested in him as well, but Turnbull insists that he wants the winger to commit his future at the club.
Hastie’s current form suggests that he has serious potential. If he continues to perform at a high level like he has been doing, he is bound to get more attention from Rangers.
“There’s been a wee bit of banter and I’ve been winding him up a bit,” Turnbull said, as reported by the Evening Times. “I hope he will sign a new deal here. I’ve been close pals with Jake since we were young and I’ve played with him all the way up, so hopefully he can get that sorted and we can continue to do what we’ve been doing in the first-team.
“He’s had very few games and he’s done so well. He’s scoring loads of goals and he’s set up a couple, so I don’t think you could ask for a better start. It’s up to him obviously, but what I would say to him is that he should stay here and try to get game-time, get 50 or 100 games under his belt and then see where the next step takes him. He’s still only a young boy. Obviously, [Rangers are] a big club, so it’s just up to him.”