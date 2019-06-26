David Silva to leave Manchester City after next season

Former Spain international David Silva has revealed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The midfielder has helped City to win the English Premier League four times since joining from Valencia in 2010 and has also lifted two FA Cup and four League Cup trophies during his time with the club, making 395 appearances in total.
Silva also collected 125 caps before retiring from international football in 2018, having helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010 and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.
Asked at a press conference in Gran Canaria, Spain whether he would stay at City beyond next season, the Spaniard said: “No, this is the last one,” adding: “Ten years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.”