David Seaman wouldn’t mind Arsene Wenger managing Chelsea if Maurizio Sarri is sacked

Legendary ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently disclosed he has too much love for the game to stop thinking about it, and he’s been tipped to give management one last shot.
After spending 22 years with the north London giants, the Frenchman ruled out a return to the Premier League to manage another side, but Arsenal former goalkeeper David Seaman believes he might have changed his mind over time, and could be tempted to return to prove people wrong following the club’s struggles during his last months in charge.
With Chelsea struggling under Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, the former Napoli man could be sacked anytime soon, and Seaman believes Wenger might be a perfect replacement.
“He always said he wouldn’t come back to the Premier League because of his love for Arsenal because it wouldn’t feel right competing against Arsenal,” Seaman said on talkSPORT.
“That’s what he’s said, but time is a healer and he probably thinks “I want to go back there just to prove a few people wrong”, he got a lot of criticism during his last few years at Arsenal which wasn’t deserved. There was no money but he just didn’t say anything
“I would love to see him back, but I don’t think it will happen. It looks like there could be a vacancy there soon. He would be great there, he’ll be great anywhere, he’s a fantastic manager.”
“Wenger would be great at Chelsea.”
Sarri is failing to get the best out of his players at the Stamford Bridge club, and he has been widely criticized for playing N’golo Kante out of position.
The Italian has stuck with Jorginho in the defensive midfield role instead since arriving, but Wenger reckons the French midfielder is better suited for the role as playing there is what he does best.
The 69-year-old has been linked with a director of football role, but it remains to be seen what his final decision will be as he is definitely not done with the beautiful game.
A return to the Premier League looks somewhat impossible for Wenger, and Arsenal fans will give him lots of stick should he try managing another top-flight side.
But as Seaman pointed out, the French legend might be keen on proving himself all over again, and it will be exciting to see what he can do at a club like Chelsea.