David Seaman tweets David Ospina as Arsenal goalkeeper recovers after collapsing on pitch

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, currently on a season-long loan with Serie A club Napoli collapsed on the pitch during his side’s clash with Udinese on Sunday.
The Colombian fell to the turf shortly before half-time, having suffered an earlier head injury in a clash with Udinese’s Ignacio Pussetto, and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital, where he has since recovered after spending the night.
🇬🇧 Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for your prayers and your thoughts.
I am fine and recovering with my family.
I hope to be back soon and stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/gssKzZ9jxD
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) March 18, 2019
Ospina has since reached out to everyone, expressing his gratitude, and Arsenal goalkeeping legend David Seaman has reached out to him on Twitter with a heartwarming post.
Good to see that smile back on your face! Get well soon ⚽️👐 https://t.co/qkWqaY4FWu
— David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) March 19, 2019
The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Nice in the summer of 2014 as backup to Wojciech Szczesny, and was only a regular in the cup competitions.
Ospina requested a loan move away from the Emirates last summer upon the arrival of Bernd Leno in order to play more regularly elsewhere, and Napoli are likely to exercise the option to buy included in the deal after a series of impressive performances from him.
The Colombian, who has surely played his last game for Arsenal helped them to the FA Cup victories in 2014–15 and 2016–17, and will remain fondly remembered by the fans despite being a backup goalie for most of his time at the north London side.