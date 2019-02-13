David Seaman says he’s fuming at Arsenal’s decision to let Aaron Ramsey go

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to leave for Juventus at the end of the season for free after agreeing a pre-contract with the Serie A giants.
The Welsh international refused to sign a contract extension with the north London club after both parties failed to agree on his wages’ demand, and his 11-year association with the club comes to an end in the next few months.
Ramsey is set to earn around £400,000-per-week at Juventus, becoming the highest British footballer in the process.
Arsenal lost Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United a year ago and are about to lose another top player, and that decision has got former goalkeeper David Seaman fuming.
“I’m still fuming at the fact that we’re going to lose him (Aaron Ramsey),” Seaman said on talkSPORT.
“What’s more frustrating is they’ve announced that Emery is going to get £40 million to spend in the summer, that’s how what you’d have to pay to get someone like Ramsey anyway. It’s demoralising for me and even more demoralizing for the fans to hear that and then to see quality players leaving again.”
“I don’t get what the forward thinking is. Emery gets one transfer window and is told he can only get loans, then in the second window told he only has £40m to spend. It’s so frustrating.”
Manager Unai Emery could only bring in Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona last month as a result of Arsenal’s lack of funds, while it remains to be seen how many players he will be able to sign in the summer given the reported £40m transfer budget.
Failure to finish in top-four will deny Arsenal the chance to earn some Champions League qualification money that would have boost their coffers, and Emery must ensure they do so or win the Europa League if he is to have much-needed funds when the next transfer window opens.