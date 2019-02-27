David Seaman says he wants Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Chelsea tonight

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the 28th round of fixtures of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, and a feisty clash is expected in the London derby given what is at stake for both sides.
The Blues will strengthen their top-four chances with a win, while Spurs will keep their slim chances of catching up with Liverpool and Manchester City alive.
There is a lot to be played for at the Stamford Bridge tonight, and Arsenal legend David Seaman wants Tottenham to win for the Gunners’ sake.
The Emirates Stadium outfit are currently fourth in the table following Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Southampton, but Chelsea will threaten their top-four ambitions with a victory at Spurs’ expense tonight.
“Only tonight, only for selfish reasons. I want Tottenham to win because I don’t think Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea are going to catch them,” Seaman said on The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show.
“That’s the top three, obviously the next place is the most important for us, that’s why I want Tottenham to take points off Chelsea tonight so that they are not close to us.
“That’s the only reason I want them to win”
Shocking scenes as #Arsenal legend @TheDavidSeaman admits:
"I want #THFC to win tonight." 😮
But you'll never see Al cheering on Rangers… even if McCoist was boss! 😂
Do you think it's ever OK to support your most fierce rivals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WHOES0NMCB
— The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) February 27, 2019
It’s rare to see bitter rivals supporting one another, but most Arsenal fans will most likely want Spurs to win at the Bridge simply because of Seaman’s reasons.
The Blues are currently three points behind Arsenal in sixth place with a game in hand, while United are in fifth position with just a point between them and Unai Emery’s men.
Both are huge threats to the Gunners in the race to finish fourth, and it’s understandable that Arsenal wouldn’t wish them well for the rest of the campaign.
Seaman won’t be getting much stick for supporting Spurs tonight from the look of things.