David Seaman says fining Leeds United over spygate was wrong

Leeds United were recently fined £200,000 by the English Football League for spying on opponents’ training sessions, after manager Marco Bielsa admitted to sending a member of the club staff to watch Derby County ahead of their clash last month.
It turned out that the controversial Argentine had sent someone to spy on the training sessions of every team the Elland Road outfit have played this season, and the EFL reckon they breached rules over treating teams with “good faith”.
The decision to fine and issue a formal warning to the club and Bielsa continues to divide opinion given that no specific law warns against spying.
Former Leeds youth goalkeeper and Arsenal legend David Seaman disagrees with the EFL judgment, and he believes it was wrong to fine the club.
“For Leeds to get fined over something that’s not illegal, it’s just some irritating,” the Leeds fan said on talkSPORTS
“What about players cheating and nothing happens, conning the ref and nothing happens.
“I don’t understand how they can fine Leeds for something that wasn’t illegal!”
The Whites, with a game in hand are currently two points behind Norwich City and level on points with second-placed Sheffield United having won 18, drawn and lost seven apiece in 32 Championship games this term.
Bielsa will be looking to help them to Premier League promotion come May, but having regularly spied on opponents throughout his time in South America and in Europe, having an upper hand as a result, it will be interesting to see how he fares without that advantage going forward.