David Seaman questions Arsenal transfer plans

Arsenal legend David Seaman has questioned Arsenal’s plans to loan Barcelona’s Denis Suarez.
The former goalkeeper feels The Gunners have other more important issues to address, before adding the 25-year-old midfielder to their squad.
The north London club have struggled defensively this season, conceding 33-goals in 24-matches. Hector Belerin is out long-term after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee ten days ago against Chelsea.
Since then, it has looked increasingly likely Arsenal would look for reinforcements. However, nothing concrete has happened as we approach the end of the January transfer window.
Seaman has given his opinion on why he believes this strategy is all wrong, claiming the Suarez move is not the priority. He told the Alan Brazil sports breakfast show on Talksport:
“We don’t need midfielders, we need defenders. We’ve got big injuries to quite a few of them already, we need good defenders coming in”.
Seaman added that he understands the clubs’ French manager knows Suarez, but the lack of change is frustrating.
“Emery knows him and likes what he sees, but for me we’re crying out for defenders. We’re great going forward, but what’s happening with the defence? It’s just not got any better all season. At the moment it’s not working. It’s frustrating”.
Suarez would add to Arsenal’s options in midfield, but it’s not an area of the field that needs vastly improving. Arsenal were linked yesterday with a move for Napoli defender Kevin Malcuit. The Frenchman has versalitily that would fit perfectly into The Gunners’ squad.