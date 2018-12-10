David Seaman predicts fourth-place Premier League finish for Arsenal

Arsenal have surpassed almost everyone’s expectations after parting ways with Arsene Wenger and appointing Unai Emery as manager ahead of 2018-19.
The north London are fifth in the Premier League table after winning 10, drawing four and losing just two of their fixtures thus far.
Arsenal have now gone 21 games across all competitions without a defeat and the post-Wenger era is going well more than anyone could have imagined.
Returning to the Champions League after missing out on the last two seasons remains top priority at the Emirates, and despite an impressive league campaign thus far, Arsenal still have some work to do in order to finish in top-four.
Nevertheless, the club’s former goalkeeper David Seaman believes his former side can make a return to Europe’s elite competition next season by finishing in top four.
“Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal,” Seaman told Mirror Football at the Pride of Sport awards while predicting how the standings in the league table will look like come season ending.
“Top four’s a great season. The only other way [to qualify for the Champions League] is through the Europa League, but I think that will be quite difficult with the teams dropping out of the Champions League.
“We don’t know, Arsenal are a great cup team. But ideally top four’s a great season.”
Arsenal have only lost to Manchester City and Chelsea this term, and have since improved after that shaky start to the campaign that saw them lose their opening two games. City and Liverpool look poised to battle it for the top spot, but Arsenal can prove their top four credentials by challenging Tottenham and Chelsea to the other two spots.