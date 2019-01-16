David Seaman doesn’t see the big deal in Leeds spying on Derby County

The English Football League has launched a formal investigation after Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted that he sent a club staff to spy on Derby County ahead of last Friday’s Championship clash between both sides.
The Whites ran out 2-0 winners, but Rams boss Frank Lampard isn’t pleased with Bielsa’s spying tactics, while there have been calls from various quarters for Leeds and their manager to be severely punished.
The Elland Road club have since issued an official apology to Derby County, but huge Leeds fan and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman doesn’t see the big deal in the scandal.
"This has gone on for a long time… clubs must ensure others can't see into training grounds!"#LUFC fan @TheDavidSeaman tells @Laura_Woodsy that far too much is being made of #Spygate.
Are the Football League right to be investigating Leeds? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SPZSH8oIKK
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 16, 2019
Spying isn’t officially illegal or against the rules, but a lot question its sportsmanship and it remains to be seen how the EFL will react.
Leeds United remain top of the Championship table after the victory against Derby and are one of the favourites to seal Premier League promotion at the end of 2018-19.
Bielsa isn’t new to controversy and it will be interesting to see how he responds to calls urging him to stop spying on opponents ahead of games.