David Seaman believes Mesut Ozil’s behavior at Arsenal could cause discontent among the players

The future of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil at the Emirates continues to look bleak after he was once again left out of the matchday squad that faced West Ham United at the weekend.
The 30-year-old has only played 13 league games this term and is slowly becoming a squad player under manager Unai Emery.
Ozil has been linked with an exit this month, and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman reckons it could be in the interest of both parties for the German to depart as his behaviour could breed discontent within the squad.
"The guy that's getting the most money at the club is supposed to set the example… he's not doing that."
"Ozil's behaviour will breed discontent."@TheDavidSeaman reluctantly admits it may be best for the club if they let Mesut Ozil go this month.
Ozil has managed to score just three goals and recorded one assist in what has been a below-par season for the playmaker, and it won’t come as a shock if he leaves Arsenal this month.
Emery clearly doesn’t have the World Cup winner in his plans and is already devising ways to play without him. An exit is surely best for both parties.