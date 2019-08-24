David Prutton warns Marcelo Bielsa against playing Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford together

Leeds United are firing on all cylinders at the moment after hitting the ground running in the new Championship season.
The Whites are top of the table following three victories and a draw in four games, and they will once again fancy their promotion chances this term.
Little squad changes took place over the summer transfer window, with Swedish centre-back Pontus Jasson and English striker Kemar Roofe both leaving.
Patrick Bamford has been tasked with leading Leeds’ attack, and the former Chelsea man is doing pretty well right now.
The 25-year-old has three league goals thus far, but he’s not particularly guaranteed the starting berth all campaign with loan signing Eddie Nketiah breathing down his neck.
The Arsenal man arrived at Elland Road on summer transfer deadline day and has already scored twice in as many appearances.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa has since admitted he could be forced to play both Nketiah and Bamford together given the selection headache they are poised to give him.
However, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has warned him against doing so.
“I think it would be dangerous for Marcelo to change the formation to play two up front when Leeds are winning because that then becomes a redundant statement and changing the formation for change’s sake,” the former Whites midfielder told YEP.
“Bielsa is far too thorough and far too meticulous to just say ‘sod it, we are going to do this for this week.’ But Bielsa will have looked at and learned from last season and pinpointed where the little bits and pieces of the season could be improved, maybe looking at playing with a different shape at times or in having to fill gaps when players are injured.
“To have players of that standard like Eddie who is ready and raring to go means that attack-wise hopefully they have got the bases covered.”
Nketiah surely provides Leeds with quality depth in the striking department, but the 20-year-old definitely wants to be more than a substitute at the club.
Bamford isn’t looking to lose his shirt either, and a fierce competition for playing minutes will definitely do both of them and the Elland Road outfit a lot of good.
It’s not exactly clear where that leaves Bielsa, though.