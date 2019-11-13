David Prutton comments on Kalvin Phillips Leeds exit reports

Former Leeds United player turned popular football pundit David Prutton has suggested that Kalvin Phillips would be daft not to consider a move to Manchester United if he is presented the offer to switch clubs.
Phillips has grown into a top-quality player for Marcelo Bielsa, and has taken his game to a whole new level this season. He has been simply outstanding for the Whites who are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League this time.
The 23-year-old combative defensive midfielder has developed an all-round maturity in his game, and as a result, top Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
Recently, The Sun suggested that four Premier League sides wanted Phillips in the summer, and Manchester United are now preparing a big-money move for him at the end of the season.
Phillips has signed a long-term deal with Leeds, and therefore the Yorkshire club are better placed in the negotiation table in case they need to offload him. Promotion this season is a must if Leeds want to keep hold of Phillips and other top players.
However, even if they are to sell him, Leeds fans will hope that he goes to any other club except Manchester United, given the rivalry the two clubs share.
Prutton suggests that Phillips would be making a mistake if he doesn’t consider the move to Old Trafford.
“I can see Kalvin fitting into a midfield such as that very, very nicely,” he told Football League World.
“Again, it is not beyond the realms of possibility. But, as ever, a boyhood Leeds United fan, who has probably sat on the Kop and watched them against Manchester United, it is a real test of the mettle if they come knocking on the door, but, he’d be daft not to give it some serious thought.”