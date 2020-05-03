David Provan doesn’t think Leicester will sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that he does not think that Leicester City will sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the summer transfer window.
The Celtic legend does not think that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will make a move for the 23-year-old Colombia international striker this summer.
According to The Sun, the Foxes are interested in securing the services of the Colombia international.
Provan has said that he would be “gobsmacked” if former Celtic manager Rodgers took Morelos to Leicester, and has said that the Rangers star would end up at a mid-table club at best.
Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Having managed fruitcake Mario Balotelli at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers would have less hassle handling Alfredo Morelos.
“But I’d be gobsmacked if he signed the Rangers striker for Leicester. Morelos is odds-on to get his move to the Premier League when the next transfer window opens — but top four? The wise money should be on a mid-table club at best.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this campaign, scoring 12 goals in the process.
The Colombian has also scored twice in the Scottish League Cup, once in the Scottish Cup, and eight times in eight Europa League for Steven Gerrard’s side this season, according to whoScored.
Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, although the Gers do have a game in hand.
The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.