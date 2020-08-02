David Provan comments on Lyndon Dykes to Rangers speculation

Celtic legend David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Lyndon Dykes would not be a good signing for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

The former Celtic star believes that Rangers should sell striker Alfredo Morelos, but he believes that the Gers need to bring in a replacement who is better than Dykes.





According to The Daily Record, French club Lille are interested in signing Morelos from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Ligue 1 outfit are planning to make a £17 million bid for the 24-year-old Colombia international striker.

The report has claimed that Dykes is among a number of strikers manager Gerrard and director of football Ross Wilson are looking at potential replacements, and that the Gers have scouted the Livingston striker.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Rangers have known for months Morelos could be headed for the exit door. With Jermain Defoe already injured, why no striker?

“Taking the best offer for the Colombian is a no-brainer. When you can’t trust a player to stay on the pitch, best to get rid.

“But, for me, the striker’s looming exit leaves Gerrard needing two frontmen if he’s to get near Celtic. With Defoe just two months short of his 38th birthday, Gerrard can’t rely on his fitness.

“No harm to Lyndon Dykes, but Gerrard will need an upgrade on the Livingston man if he’s serious about the title. This is when Ibrox head-hunter Ross Wilson has to earn his money.”

Lyndon Dykes to Rangers?

Dykes is valued at £2 million by Livingston, according to a report in The Daily Mail in June, and that is very much within Rangers’ means if they get £17 million from the same of Moreos.

The 24-year-old is a good striker who did well for Livingston last season, but he has not shown that he is as good or as prolific as Morelos.

Rangers kicked off their new Scottish Premiership campaign with a 1-0 win against Aberdeen away from home on Saturday.