David Ornstein: West Ham United have agreed £22 million deal for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United have agreed a £22 million deal to sign Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.
The 23-year-old is also wanted by Crystal Palace, but his preference is the Hammers.
Bowen is scheduled to undergo his medical around lunchtime, and West Ham are set to part with an initial £14 million, with £8 million to be paid in add-ons.
The Hull star has scored 16 goals and assisted seven others in 29 Championship games this term, and will help boost the Hammers’ attack.
Newcastle United and Leeds United were also linked with Bowen, but it appears none were willing to meet The Tigers’ demands.
West Ham have scored just 27 goals in 24 league games this term, and are currently 17th in the table.
With summer signing Sebastian Haller struggling, Bowen, who scored 22 league goals last term, can help David Moyes’ side to safety, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to hit the ground running in the English top-flight.