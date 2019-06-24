Blog Teams Newcastle United David Ornstein says Mikel Arteta is early favourite with most bookmakers to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

Newcastle United and manager Rafa Benitez will part ways at the end of the month upon the expiration of the Spaniard’s three-year contract.

Both parties couldn’t agree on terms for a new deal despite talks lasting over 18 months, and the club now has to bring in a new manager as soon as possible.

Pre-season preparations kick-off early next month, while the summer transfer window closes in August once the new campaign starts.

Newcastle need to have someone in permanent charge as soon as possible, and BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein has hinted that Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta could be the man to succeed Benitez at Saint James’ Park.

Areta has been Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man at City since 2016, and he was linked with the Arsenal job last summer before Unai Emery was chosen instead.

The 37-year-old has been touted to go into management soon, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle are indeed keen.

