David Ornstein says Manchester United are not interested in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

Eurosport France claimed that Manchester United are closing in on sealing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish ahead of the summer transfer window, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein says that isn’t the case as the Red Devils are looking for a holding midfielder instead.
“Some contacts tell me United are not in for Grealish and are focusing more on a holding midfielder than his kind of position,” Ornstein said during a Q&A session on The Athletic.
“In a normal market, I think Villa would have been looking for around £40/50m if they got relegated, up to £90m if they stayed up. But it’s not a normal market now.
“He will be keen for a big move whether it’s this summer or very soon. Not sure if his lockdown misdemeanour will go down well to potential suitors or Gareth Southgate.”
Grealish has been linked with Man Utd for the majority of the campaign, and while he has impressed suitors with a fine individual campaign for the Villans, it does appear that the Red Devils aren’t particularly keen on him.
The Villa skipper, 24, has seven league goals and six assists to his name in 26 appearances this term, and has been tipped to make the next Three Lions squad when international action resumes.
While Dean Smith’s side are lying precariously in the danger zone, Grealish has been a shining light for the Midland side this term and is the major reason they have a chance of escaping the drop.
He will definitely leave Villa Park this summer or the next, but with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba at his beck and call, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be ideally looking for a more defensive-minded midfielder, and it won’t be surprising if the Old Trafford outfit don’t go after him.
However, the links won’t be going away anytime soon, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.