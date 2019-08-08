David Ornstein says David Luiz’s move to Arsenal should be announced soon

Arsenal have brought in Kieran Tierney from Celtic today but are still expected to get a deal for Chelsea centre-back David Luiz over the line tonight.
The Gunners couldn’t meet up with the 5pm deadline but have submitted a deal sheet to sign the Brazilian international from the Blues.
Arsenal fans are anxiously waiting for an official announcement, and BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein has confirmed the deal is expected to go through.
“It’s been a strange one, and it didn’t entirely come out of the blue because we reported in January 2018 that there was some late interest for David Luiz from Arsenal on deadline day,” Ornstein said on BBC 5 Live Sport.
“Since then, despite signing a new contract at Chelsea only in May, Arsenal have brought in a number of people who have links with Luiz – Unai Emery and Edu. So, it’s not entirely a surprise from their point of view. When it got out late that Arsenal needed a defensive cover – with Laurent Koscielny heading to Bordeaux – they needed it quickly and in Luiz they have got everything – Premier League and international experience. Arsenal will be pleased to get him for £8 million, two-year contract, although it comes with an hefty salary, but Arsenal have saved a lot of money following some summer exits.”
“But it hasn’t been announced just yet, it should be in the next hour.”
The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back was told by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard that he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge, and he didn’t hesitate to seek an exit to Arsenal.
Luiz brings the defensive solidity the Gunners are yearning for, and he definitely will hit the ground running.
Losing Laurent Koscielny was a big blow for Emery’s defensive plans, but getting the Brazilian as a replacement is a huge boost for them.
Arsenal’s chances of challenging for top four have been boosted by the brilliant summer businesses they have done, and it will be exciting to watch them challenge across all competitions this term.