David Ornstein provides latest update on Wanyama to Celtic rumours

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Victor Wanyama will NOT join Celtic in the January transfer window.
Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to bring Wanyama to Celtic Park, although it was not clear whether the Bhoys want him on loan or permanently.
However, Ornstein has suggested in his transfer live blog for the Athletic that Wanyama ‘on loan to Celtic is not happening’ today.
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are actively looking to offload Wanyama this month, and the Kenya midfielder could be allowed to leave the club today.
The 28-year-old has 18-months left on his current deal but he is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans. He is way down the pecking order at the club and has managed only 33 minutes of football for Spurs in all competitions this season.
The likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Fiorentina, Rennes and Strasbourg have all expressed interest in him. Spurs were holding out for a fee but they could soften their stance on the final day of the transfer window.
Wanyama would have been a superb signing for Celtic. He spent two seasons at Celtic Park (2011-2013) and scored 13 goals in 91 games for them before joining Southampton. However, his wage demands are proving to be a massive stumbling block for the deal to go through.