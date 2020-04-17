David Ornstein provides fresh update on Bukayo Saka’s contract situation

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has provided an update on the contract situation of Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.
Saka has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season with the north London side and he has contributed three goals and nine assists from 29 appearances.
The majority of those outings have come from the left-back position, which he has occupied in the injury absence of Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.
Saka’s current deal with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of next season and so far, there has been no update from the club regarding a possible renewal.
In a Q&A session on The Athletic, Ornstein was posed a question over the teenager’s future and he revealed that there has been no progress due to the coronavirus shutdown.
He added that the Gunners will be keen on committing him to a new long-term contract, given a number of clubs are keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
“Nope, didn’t get it done before lockdown despite pushing hard and now all quiet as Arsenal focus on their proposed wage cut negotiations,” Ornstein told.
“They’ll be keen to tie him down asap, especially as he is coveted by many clubs. He only earns £5kpw so can expect a big uplift whatever happens and regardless of the current crisis.”
Saka is primarily a left-winger by trade but he has featured in the makeshift left-back position this term, where he has particularly impressed with his crossing into the box.
Arsenal will surely be determined to prolong the teenager’s stay beyond next summer with a number of high-profile sides including Borussia Dortmund looking to take advantage of any contract setback.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com