David Ornstein: Harry Kane could be at Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of his career

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to be linked with an exit from the club this summer.

Those rumours are likely to intensify if Spurs end the campaign without a trophy and fail to qualify for Europe next season.





Spurs were dumped out of the Europa League last week after losing 3-0 in the second-leg of their round-of-16 clash against Dinamo Zagreb despite winning 2-0 in the first-leg.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League table, with just two places and three points separating them from the top-four.

The likes of Liverpool and Everton are breathing down their neck, and they could end up finishing outside the top-seven and miss out entirely on Europe next season should they fail to impress during the final nine fixtures of the campaign.

Tottenham face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup next month, and manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping to lead them to their first piece of silverware since 2008.

Failure to do so will see Kane consider his future at the north London club, but chairman Daniel Levy will not allow such an important player to leave easily.

The 27-year-old is not short of suitors in England and Europe, but it would take a huge fee to force Spurs into parting ways with him.

🗣”Daniel Levy would want £120m to even consider it”@David_Ornstein does not think Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this summer pic.twitter.com/NEKqYvtjJa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 21, 2021

Not many clubs can meet that price at the moment, and The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Spurs insiders have told him in recent hours that Kane could be at the club for the rest of his career.

“Quite a few contacts I’ve spoken to in the last 24 hours or so think Harry Kane will be at Tottenham for the rest of his career,” the journalist said on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

With three years still left on his current contract, leaving Tottenham will not come easy for Kane, and it will be interesting to see how things go this summer and in the subsequent transfer windows.

Spurs have a decent squad capable of challenging for silverware and the top-four, and just maybe a change in coaching personnel could do the trick.

