David Moyes wants Celtic job, some fans react

4 March, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


David Moyes wants to take over at Celtic at the end of this season.

According to The Scottish Sun, the former Manchester United manager is eyeing up a return to management.

Moyes is keen on the Celtic job or the Chinese Super League.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic are willing to consider him this summer. Neil Lennon is currently managing the side and if he manages to guide them to the title and a cup win, the Hoops could persist with him.

Moyes hasn’t had a meaningful spell since leaving Everton and he might be too much of a risk for Celtic right now.

The former Celtic player is not the only one linked with the Celtic job this summer. Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke is also an option.

Celtic fans are not too keen on David Moyes as their manager. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the fan reactions.

