David Moyes wants Celtic job, some fans react

David Moyes wants to take over at Celtic at the end of this season.
According to The Scottish Sun, the former Manchester United manager is eyeing up a return to management.
Moyes is keen on the Celtic job or the Chinese Super League.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic are willing to consider him this summer. Neil Lennon is currently managing the side and if he manages to guide them to the title and a cup win, the Hoops could persist with him.
Moyes hasn’t had a meaningful spell since leaving Everton and he might be too much of a risk for Celtic right now.
The former Celtic player is not the only one linked with the Celtic job this summer. Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke is also an option.
Celtic fans are not too keen on David Moyes as their manager. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the fan reactions.
If Lenny wins the treble then Moyes can forget it. I don’t rate him anyway.
— Jimmy Bothwell (@jimmy_bothwell) March 3, 2019
I want it as well, doesn’t mean I’m gonna get it. I will be absolutely raging if Moyes gets the job before Lennon.
— Gerry McKendrick (@The__Big__Man) March 3, 2019
He can want, he better not get!
— emmetmcl1888⭐️ (@emmetmcl1888) March 3, 2019
Please God NO!!!
— James Smith (@JamesSm87229531) March 3, 2019
Absolutely no chance, if he gets the job you might as well hand sevco the league next season.
— Barry Duffy (@BarryDu23247311) March 3, 2019
He’s the last manager in the world we need or want. Think the guy had his chance and knocked it back and we’ve already had one manager using us as the ladder to get back to the EPL so NO THANKS
— CelticRebel (@cfcdmg1888) March 3, 2019
No f—kin way. Never.
— cfc7151 🏴 (@Postal1888) March 3, 2019
Absolutely NOOOOOOOOOOO!
— Tony Hadley CSC (@Stevedubwin) March 3, 2019