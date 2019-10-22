David Moyes showers praises on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Aston Villa secured their third Premier League victory of the season courtesy of a Jack Grealish masterclass on Saturday.
The 24-year-old scored and assisted in the 2-1 victory over 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion, and was also responsible for the advantage in numbers.
Grealish helped the hosts draw level on the stroke of half-time with a fine strike before brilliantly setting up Matt Targett’s 94th-minute winner.
The Villa star forced Aaron Mooy into a foul that resulted in the Australian’s sending off and he definitely impressed Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate who was watching from the stands.
Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes believes Grealish is now worth at least £60 million and is on the verge of becoming an England international.
“I think Grealish is on the verge of being an England international. He’s different than the other England players, he’s a bit of a maverick,” the former Red Devils boss said on talkSPORT.
“He plays with personality. I think Grealish could play for most clubs, he is a bit unpredictable, you’re not quite sure of what he wants to do. He is worth triple £20 million”
With two league goals and three assists to his name this term, Grealish is slowly proving his quality in the top-flight, and he is now set to make the England squad for next month’s games.
He has created 25 chances in the league so far, third only to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he is definitely going to be on the radar of the bigwigs next summer.