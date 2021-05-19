David Moyes set to sign new three-year West Ham United contract

West Ham United manager David Moyes will sign a new three-year contract next week, according to the Sun.

The 58-year-old returned to the London Stadium to take over from Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 after a six-month stint in 2018, penning an 18-month contract.





That deal ends at the end of the campaign, but the Hammers board has been impressed with the job he has done and are more than happy to hand him an extension after a successful trial.

West Ham were 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone when Moyes re-joined, and he led them to safety at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The team finished in 16th place with 39 points, their lowest points tally since 2010-11.

The former Everton boss secured 20 points from 19 games, but has guided them to the brink of European football this term and has agreed terms to stay and build for the future.

West Ham were challenging for a top-four finish until injury struck some of their key players of recent, and they will now be looking to secure Europa League football by winning their last two game of the campaign.

They play West Bromwich Albion and Southampton and can secure a place in the group stages of Europe’s second-tier competition if they win both and Liverpool and Tottenham drop points.

West Ham might need to settle for the Europa League qualifiers or Europa Conference League depending on how results go in the coming days, and while some fans might be disappointed to have missed out on Champions League football, moving from the brink of relegation to Europe within a year has been impressive.

In other news, West Ham have reportedly held talks about signing 19-goal hitman.