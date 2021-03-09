David Moyes reveals how much Declan Rice could be worth

West Ham United manager David Moyes claims that Declan Rice is worth far more than £100 million.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has recently been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.





West Ham have been excellent in the Premier League this season and have a good chance of qualifying for European football.

Rice has been instrumental to their success, and losing him would be a major blow for Moyes and the Londoners.

There is no doubt that the youngster is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league right now, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at the top clubs tried to sign him in the summer.

However, West Ham will demand more than £100m for their prized asset, and it is debatable whether Rice’s suitors would be willing to cough up that kind of money.

There is no doubt that Rice has the potential to develop into a world-class player, but he has done nothing so far to justify that kind of price tag.

That said, if the London club’s valuation of the midfielder helps them hold onto him for a few more seasons, the fans will certainly be delighted.

