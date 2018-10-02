David Moyes ready to consider Celtic, Rangers jobs

David Moyes has revealed that he would be interested in managing Celtic or Rangers in future.
The former Everton boss is from Glasgow and he claims that he would consider a return home.
Moyes is currently out of a job but he has plenty of experience at the top level. Having managed the likes of West Ham, Manchester United in the past, he is certainly qualified to manage the two top teams in Scotland.
However, Moyes admits that the Premier League is his priority.
He said: “Yeah I would be. I’ve been close to a few of them once or twice and thought about it a lot. I would be. It’s my home and I’d like to come back and do it sometime, but while the Premier League’s so strong, that would probably still remain my interest.”
A move to Rangers or Celtic does seem quite unlikely as well. Gerrard has just taken over at Rangers and the former Liverpool player is doing well. Meanwhile, Rodgers has been terrific for Celtic so far.
Despite a poor start to the season this year, Celtic are unlikely to get rid of Rodgers so soon.
It will be interesting to see where Moyes ends up eventually. The recent spells in the Premier League has not worked out for him and it might be better if he decided to work his way up from the Championship or the Scottish league now.