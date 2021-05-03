David Moyes reacts to links with Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of this season and West Ham United are thought to be one of the potential suitors.

The Hammers manager David Moyes has now claimed that the reported valuation of Abraham rules out any potential move for the young striker.





Apparently, the striker is valued at £45 million by the Blues and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to cough up that kind of money for him.

There is no doubt that Abraham is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. Despite not being a key starter for the Blues, he has managed to score 30 goals for them in the last two seasons.

West Ham need to sign a quality striker this summer and Abraham would be a good fit in theory.

The Londoners sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and they are yet to replace the Frenchman properly.

Moyes claims that spending the reported £45 million asking price on one player is highly unlikely.

“It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out,” he said via Football London.

“So if that’s the figure and that’s what’s being said, we are ruled out. We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no.

“It may well be [the total spend]. But you never know here. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were.”

The Hammers will need to strengthen other areas of their squad as well and the revelation from their manager certainly makes sense.

Abraham needs to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first-team football but Chelsea will have to lower their asking price in order for a transfer to go through.

It will be interesting to see if the young striker decides to force a move away from the club once the season is over.

