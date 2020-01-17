David Moyes comments on Tottenham new signing Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Gedson Fernandes earlier this week.
Spurs signed the young midfielder from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal and there is an option for the deal to become permanent for a reported £56 million (h/t The Guardian).
There were a lot of competition for the 21-year-old midfielder with West Ham reportedly chased him this month. In fact, the Hammers had a deal agreed for Fernandes as well, but Spurs hijacked the move.
David Moyes has commented on the situation suggesting only time will tell whether West Ham have really missed out on him. He adds that there’s no point in getting disappointed now, and certainly won’t lose his sleep over it as he has other targets in mind.
“Well I don’t know (whether he is disappointed to have missed out on Fernandes), we will see in time. I’m sure Tottenham will see him as a good signing,” said Moyes to Football London.
“We’ve got other targets we have in mind and are looking at and will look to bring in the right ones if we can do.”
West Ham are looking to bolster their midfield areas this month. The Hammers are heavily reliant on Mark Noble and Declan Rice, and they need help in the middle of the park.
Spurs will be happy to have beaten their London rivals to the signature of the exciting young midfielder, and it will be a bitter pill to swallow for Moyes. However, such things are common in football, and West Ham must ensure they sign a quality midfielder this month.