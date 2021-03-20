David Moyes comments on Jesse Lingard’s future at West Ham

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has made a spectacular start to life at West Ham United and he has been rewarded with an England call-up this week.

The 28-year-old joined the Hammers in search of regular first-team football and his loan spell has certainly gone according to plan.





The attacker has four goals and one assist in six starts for the London club.

There are already rumours that the Hammers could look to sign Lingard permanently at the end of this season and manager David Moyes has now opened up about the player’s future.

Moyes claims that Lingard is doing a good job for the club, but they have not considered a permanent move for the England international just yet.

West Ham are set to discuss and look at his situation at the end of the season.

“We have not thought about that really, we have not taken it any further at the moment. We have him on loan and he is doing a good job for us just now,” Moyes said to football.london.

“I think we will discuss that and probably look at it at the end of the season but it is not something that we have taken any further than the situation we are in just now.”

The fans will certainly be hoping that the club can sign Lingard permanently given his impact so far.

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Man United and therefore a return to Old Trafford at the end of the season wouldn’t be ideal for him.

The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League table and Lingard will be keen to help them secure European qualification this season.

