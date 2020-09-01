David Meyler sends message to Shane Duffy amid Celtic speculation

David Meyler has sent a message to his former Republic of Ireland international teammate Shane Duffy on Twitter amid speculation that the defender is on his way to Celtic.

The Daily Record reported earlier today that Duffy underwent a medical on Tuesday morning and will join Celtic.





The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international will reportedly move to the Glasgow giants on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Former Sunderland and Hull City midfielder Meyler played with Duffy for the Republic of Ireland national football team, and he has congratulated the 28-year-old on his reportedly impending move to Neil Lennon’s team.

Congrats @shaneduffy can’t wait to watch you head balls 70 yards for @CelticFC 💚 — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) September 1, 2020

Good decision from Celtic

Celtic needed to sign a centre-back this summer, given their disappointing performances defensively so far this season.

The Hoops have not been at their best in the Scottish Premiership so far this campaign and were also knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Defence has been a problem for manager Lennon, and he is making a brilliant decision by signing an established and strong defender in Duffy on loan to aid the team in their attempt to win the Scottish Premiership title for an unprecedented 10th season in a row.