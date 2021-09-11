David Haye vs Joe Fournier preview, prediction and betting tips

David Haye is back in the ring on Saturday night as he takes on Joe Fournier as part of the Holyfield vs Belfort undercard Get a full preview of the Haye vs Fournier fight, including live streaming information and our exclusive betting tips.

David Haye vs Joe Fournier Preview

David Haye is back out of retirement for what is a lucrative opportunity to gain some publicity and a nice purse as part of the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort PPV on Saturday night.

The Hayemaker quit boxing in 2018 after some heavy defeats to Tony Bellew in which the former world champion initially cited injury but then claimed he simply no longer had what it takes to box at the top level.

However, he is not boxing at the top level on Saturday night, fighting English businessman Joe Fournier who is one of Haye’s clients at Hayemaker Productions. The 38-year-old gym owner began boxing in 2015 and has had a series of cherry picked fighters in order to gain a 9-0 professional record, but he’s never faced anyone of note and his most recent fight was on the Jake Paul vs Ben Skrew undercard.

It’s a strange ‘Master vs Apprentice’ fight but if all things are equal then there should be absolutely zero contest between the two fighters, with one a former world heavyweight champion and the other little more than a publicity stunt.

Haye, a former BBC Sports Personality of the Year, wouldn’t be risking his reputation if he didn’t feel he could beat Fournier and this feels like a fight selected to thrust the 40-year-old back into the spotlight, and give him a chance of far bigger events in the future.

David Haye vs Joe Fournier Live Streaming

Haye vs Fournier is part of the Triller Pay Per View Main Event Card on Saturday night. The fight is scheduled for 2:30am on Sunday morning BST and can be watched either via Pay Per View on Sky or online.

Full Card

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

The prelims will kick off at 6 p.m. ET. That part of the card is as follows:

Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin

Eliezer Silva vs. Terry Roscoe

David Haye vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds

David Haye – 1/10

Joe Fournier – 11/2

Haye by TKO/KO/Disqualification – 4/11

Haye by Decision – 10/3

Fournier by TKO/KO/Disqualification – 8/1

Fournier by Decision – 20/1

David Haye vs Joe Fournier Prediction

David Haye is the better fighter in absolutely every aspect and, unlike some other boxers coming out for a payday, the former world champion does seem to take boxing seriously. He won’t want to embarrass himself and if he’s in anything like good condition then he should make light work of his opponent.

Bet on Haye winning in the first 4 rounds as it really shouldn’t go any longer. If you want bigger odds take the 11/5 on Haye in rounds 1-2.

