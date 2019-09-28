David Gold sends message to West Ham United fans ahead of Bournemouth clash

West Ham United were dumped out of the League Cup by League One outfit Oxford United on Wednesday.
The Hammers were handed a 4-0 embarrassing defeat at Kassam Stadium, and manager Manuel Pellegrini and his players would have been very disappointed with the outcome.
West Ham return to Premier League action today with a visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth, and they will look to put midweek’s blow behind them by continuing their impressive league run.
Pellegrini’s side have only lost once this term, winning thrice and drawing twice, and they will fancy their chances against the Cherries.
West Ham co-owner David Gold reckons a victory today will help the fans move on from their League Cup elimination, and he sent this message to them ahead of the game:
Good morning West Ham fans I’m on my way to Bournemouth. Still trying to get over our defeat to Oxford. A win today would help to us to move on. dg
— David Gold (@davidgold) September 28, 2019
Having not lost at home and also in pains after getting eliminated from the League Cup at the hands of Burton, Bournemouth will prove to be a tough test for West Ham, and it will be exciting to see how the wounded duo react to midweek’s disappointment.