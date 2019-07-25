Blog Teams West Ham David Gold says Manuel Pellegrini is pleased with the transfer business that’s been done so far

West Ham United co-owner David Gold visited the team’s training facility today to meet with manager Manuel Pellegrini and the squad.

The Hammers have splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, bringing in Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and French striker Sebastien Haller from Villarreal and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

A few more additions could be made before the window shuts, but Pellegrini is pleased with the business done so far, according to Gold.

The West Ham chief took to Twitter to reveal the details of his meeting with the Chilean at Rush Green.

Having splashed £25 million and £45 million on Fornals and Haller respectively, breaking their club-record transfer in the process, West Ham look poised for business next season and Pellegrini will hope to lead the side to a top-seven finish.

The London Stadium board have been supportive of the former Manchester City boss since his arrival at East London last summer, and the Hammers’ faithful will definitely be pleased.

