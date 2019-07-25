David Gold says Manuel Pellegrini is pleased with the transfer business that’s been done so far

West Ham United co-owner David Gold visited the team’s training facility today to meet with manager Manuel Pellegrini and the squad.
Spent some time at Rush Green today, saw a number of improvements, training pitches are the same Specification as the London stadium pitches and the gym has had a major overhaul the players love the facility. dg pic.twitter.com/490St4yw8R
— David Gold (@davidgold) July 25, 2019
The Hammers have splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, bringing in Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and French striker Sebastien Haller from Villarreal and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.
A few more additions could be made before the window shuts, but Pellegrini is pleased with the business done so far, according to Gold.
The West Ham chief took to Twitter to reveal the details of his meeting with the Chilean at Rush Green.
I spoke to the manager today at rush green he’s pleased with the business that’s been done so far and he was upbeat about the coming season. The atmosphere and camaraderie around the training ground was the best I have previously experienced. dg pic.twitter.com/EfIIN0zeH2
— David Gold (@davidgold) July 25, 2019
Having splashed £25 million and £45 million on Fornals and Haller respectively, breaking their club-record transfer in the process, West Ham look poised for business next season and Pellegrini will hope to lead the side to a top-seven finish.
The London Stadium board have been supportive of the former Manchester City boss since his arrival at East London last summer, and the Hammers’ faithful will definitely be pleased.