David Gold says Adrian wasn’t handed a new deal as he was desperate to play first-team football

West Ham United confirmed that both striker Andy Carroll and goalkeeper Adrian will leave when their respective contracts expire at the end of next month.
While injuries have troubled the Englishman’s Hammers’ career since he arrived from Liverpool, a lack of regular first-team football has forced the Spaniard out.
Given the superb form of Lukasz Fabianski, Adrian couldn’t make a Premier League appearance in 2018-19, seeing action in only the F.A and League Cups games.
The 32-year-old wasn’t keen on signing an extension, and co-chairman David Gold has revealed that his desperation to play first-team football meant West Ham couldn’t offer him one.
Desperate to play first team football. dg https://t.co/neQgVz2cfF
— David Gold (@davidgold) May 30, 2019
Adrian arrived at West Ham from Real Betis in the summer of 2013 as a free agent, establishing himself as the first-choice the following season and playing all 38 League games in 2014-15.
He was also a regular the following campaign, but had to share goalkeeping duties with Darren Randolph and Joe Hart in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.
Fabianski proved too perfect for manager Manuel Pellegrini to drop this term, and Adrian will now leave West Ham after 150 first-team appearances across all competitions.