David Gold reacts to West Ham win vs Newcastle on Twitter

West Ham returned to winning ways after earning a 3-0 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League.
Mexican striker Javier Hernandez scored twice for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Felipe Anderson added another to earn a comfortable victory for the Hammers.
West Ham co-chairman David Gold has taken to social networking site Twitter to give his reaction after his side won against the Magpies.
He has hailed the victory as “terrific”, and claimed that the visiting team’s fans outsung the Newcastle supporters.
Terrific 3-0 away win against Newcasle. 3000 West Ham away fans out sung nearly 50,000 Newcastle fans. Amazing well done. 👏👏⚒⚒⚒dg
— David Gold (@davidgold) December 1, 2018
Newcastle had 59% of the possession, took 16 shots of which four were on target, according to BBC Sport.
West Ham had 41% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.
The victory was West Ham’s second in the league at Newcastle since 1998, and it has taken them into 13th spot, on 15 points.
Summer signing Anderson has struggled to settle down, but he now has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games.