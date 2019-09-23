Blog Teams West Ham David Gold reacts to West Ham United’s victory against Manchester United

23 September, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United secured their third win of the new Premier League campaign in style on Sunday evening, handing Manchester United a 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell at both ends of each half handed the Hammers an emphatic victory, and Manuel Pellegrini’s men will fancy their top-six chances after putting one of their rivals for the European spots to the sword.

West Ham haven’t lost since their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season, and they made a huge statement of intent with yesterday’s victory.

Hammers co-owner David Gold was impressed, and here is how he reacted to the win on Twitter:

West Ham travel to Bournemouth next weekend and will look to leave with all three points.

The Hammers are currently fifth in the table, level on points with third-placed Leicester City and fourth-placed Arsenal, and are seven points behind Liverpool.

