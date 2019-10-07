David Gold reacts to West Ham defeat vs Crystal Palace

West Ham suffered defeat against London rivals Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash on Saturday at the London stadium.
Jordan Ayew had an 87th-minute goal awarded by the video assistant referee as Palace won 2-1 against the Hammers.
West Ham chairman David Gold has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
West Ham1 Palace 2 Disappointing result. Most of the time you get what you deserve sometimes you don’t. dg
— David Gold (@davidgold) October 7, 2019
In the 87th minute of the game, Ayew stabbed in from Martin Kelly’s header and it was initially ruled offside by the linesman. However, the decision was overturned after a lengthy VAR review.
West Ham took the lead in the 54th minute through Sebastien Haller, who has now scored his fourth goal in the Premier League.
Palace restored parity through Patrick van Aanholt’s penalty. And towards the end of the game, Ayew’s goal secured all three points for the Eagles.
The defeat ended West Ham’s six-game unbeaten run.
Manuel Pellegrini said after the match that the Hammers were unlucky with the VAR decision. West Ham managed 58% of possession and attempted nine shots of goal during the game.