David Gold reacts to Manuel Lanzini’s return for West Ham

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini returned to action after a lengthy injury layoff against Fulham last night.
The Argentine playmaker was brought on as a substitute and he did well in his first game back this season. The technically gifted midfielder almost set up a goal for his teammate with some fantastic link-up play.
Lanzini was West Ham’s best player before his injury and his return could not have been timed better. The Hammers are on the up and Lanzini could help them finish the season strongly.
West Ham owner David Gold seems quite excited to see the player back in action and he took to Twitter to share his reaction earlier.
His tweet read:
Great to see Manual Lanzini back in the team after a long injury. Welcome back Manual. pic.twitter.com/m4lTAAP0Q2
— David Gold (@davidgold) February 23, 2019
West Ham fans will be delighted to see their key player back in action as well. They have missed his creativity and intelligence on the pitch so far this season.
The likes of Nasri, Yarmolenko and Wilshere are fit as well and Pellegrini has a wealth of options now. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can put together a winning run and finish in the top seven this season.
After their significant summer outlay, the fans will be expecting a top seven finish from the players.