David Gold reacts to Josh Cullen’s incredible performance against Sunderland

Charlton Athletic secured promotion to the English Championship with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the League One play-offs final at Wembley.
West Ham United’s Josh Cullen played all 90 minutes against the Black Cats, putting in a solid performance that earned him the praise of Hammers co-owner David Gold on Twitter.
Charlton 2 Sunderland 1
Josh Cullen was outstanding
Congratulations Josh. dg pic.twitter.com/DROZJAhTKv
— David Gold (@davidgold) May 26, 2019
Cullen left West Ham for Charlton on a season-long loan last summer after spending the first-half of last campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers.
The 23-year-old Academy Graduate has just nine appearances for the Hammers since making his debut in July 2015, and it remains to be seen if he will feature in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plan next term.
Charlton will be keen to have Cullen’s services for their Championship campaign next season, and the experience will do him lots of good.
West Ham currently have more than enough midfielders within their ranks, and the youngster needs to keep impressing if he is to have a future at the London Stadium club.