David Gold reacts to Felipe Anderson’s performance on Twitter

West Ham picked up a thrilling 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League yesterday.
The Hammers were in desperate need of a win heading into the game and Pellegrini will be delighted to see that his players have delivered.
Goals from Arnautovic, Anderson and Chicharito sealed the three points for the home side.
Summer signing Felipe Anderson was in fine form and he bagged a brace against Sean Dyche’s men.
West Ham are now 13th with 11 points and they will be looking to build on this and get back into the top half as soon as possible.
West Ham chairman David Gold took to Twitter to share his thoughts on West Ham’s performance. He also lavished praise on Felipe Anderson for his brace. Gold claimed that watching the former Serie A man was a pleasure.
The West Ham chief also tweeted that the fans were outstanding during the game and they managed to create ‘electrifying’ atmosphere in the stadium.
His tweet read:
Good evening. Great performance today by all the players, great victory, great three points and a pleasure to see such an outstanding performance by Filipe Anderson. The fans created an incredible atmosphere and at times is was electrifying. dg (Proud)
— David Gold (@davidgold) November 3, 2018